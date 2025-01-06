M25 partially shut after lorry collision - full diversion details

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A section of the M25 is closed this morning (Monday, January 6) following a collision.

The motorway is currently closed anti-clockwise between Junction 10 (A3) and Junction 8 (Reigate).

Surrey Police said officers were called at 11:50pm last night to reports of a lorry colliding with the central reservation.

The driver of the lorry did not sustain any injuries, according to the police force.

A section of the M25 is closed this morning (Monday, January 6) following a collision. Photo: National World

A temporary diversion, directing drivers onto the A240 then A217, was in place until 7am. Lane one has now reopened, but will close again at 11am. Lane two, three and four will remain closed.

At 11am, the M25 will be fully closed between J10-J8 anti-clockwise for up to five hours to allow for a full resurface. During this time, the previous diversion will be in place again.

National Highways have advised drivers to follow this diversion:

Follow the hollow square diversion symbol

Exit the M25 anti-clockwise at J10

Join the A3 northbound towards London

At Tolworth, exit the A3 and join A240 Tolworth Interchange

Take the 3rd exit at the roundabout and join the A240 towards Reigate

Continue onto the A24 at Organ Junction

At the A24 Ewell bypass roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A240 towards Reigate

At A240/A217 Burgh Heath junction, turn right at the traffic signals onto the A127 towards Reigate

Follow the A217 towards the M25

Re-join the M25 anti-clockwise at Reigate Hill Interchange

National Highways are working towards fully re-opening the road by ‘this evening’s rush hour’, according to Surrey Police.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “In the meantime, please continue to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

"Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”