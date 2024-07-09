Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A section of the M25 is set to be closed in Surrey for a third time this weekend – with motorists warned to expect delays and only travel if necessary.

The motorway between junctions 10 and 11 will be closed from 9pm on Friday (July 12) to 6am on Monday (July 15) for the construction and installation of a bridge on the western gyratory of the roundabout at Junction 10.

The new bridge – consisting of 68 beams, each weighing 16 tonnes, and another four beams weighing 40 tonnes – will be installed as part of National Highways’ ongoing work to ‘make journeys safer and reduce pollution’. The previous closure in May saw ‘identical work being carried out on the eastern gyratory’.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways’ senior project manager, said: “The previous two closures have gone well with significant progress being made during both.

“We would urge all drivers to follow the official diversion route as this is the best chance of reaching your destination in good time. Please ignore your satnavs and follow our diversion route instead.”

This is the third of five full weekend closures of the M25 to take place with a further two due later this year.

National Highways and delivery partner Balfour Beatty Atkins are working with key stakeholders in the lead up to this closure, including emergency services, Surrey County Council, local businesses and Gatwick and Heathrow Airports.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Local residents, holidaymakers, concertgoers and sports fans should plan their journeys in advance and make sure they allow extra time or make alternative travel arrangements.”

These are the diversion routes:

– Junction 10 - Junction 11: exit the M25 at J10 and take the 3rd exit to the north bound A3 to the A245 Painshill Junction, A245 towards Woking, and Byfleet, then at the Six Crossroads Roundabout take the 5th exit to the A320 continuing to M25 Junction 11 where the diversion will end.

– Junction 11 - Junction 10: exit the M25 at J11 and take the 3rd exit to the A320 south towards Woking, then at the Six Crossroads Roundabout take the A245 towards Byfleet, continue on the A245 to the A3 Painshill junction, then take the 3rd exit to the southbound A3 to Junction 10 where the diversion will end.