The closure has been in place since about 1am on Wednesday with emergency services on the scene, National Highways said.

Westbound and lane 4 and 3 eastbound are likely to remain closed into the afternoon while collision investigation and carriageway clearance takes place.

Lanes 1 and 2 have re-opened eastbound.

National Highways is advising drivers to plan ahead as the M3 is closed between junction 2 (M25) and junction 3 (Lightwater)

National Highways has advised road users travelling westbound to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M3 at J2 and join the M25 clockwise.

Travel on the M25 clockwise and exit at J13.

Take the exit for the A30 and follow to the A308.

Take the exit for the A30 Egham By-Pass.

Follow the A30 through Sunningdale towards Bagshot.

At the roundabout with Grove End, take the 1st exit.

Follow to the junction with the A322, turn left on to the A322.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and rejoin the M3 westbound.

A National Highways spokesperson said: “We are working closely with our colleagues in Surrey Police, who are leading on the incident.”

