Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Secretary of State for Transport has today (May 17) approved plans that will transform journeys around junction 9 of the M3.

National Highways’ £200 million scheme to create free-flowing links between the M3 and the A34 will improve connections between the South Coast, the Midlands and London, reduce congestion, improve safety and introduce new networks for active travel, benefiting local communities.

It has been granted a development consent order (DCO) by Secretary of State for Transport, Rt Hon Mark Harper MP. A DCO is a form of planning permission for a development which is seen as nationally important for the infrastructure of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic levels are high at junction 9 between the M3 and A34, resulting in lengthy queues on the northbound off-slip of the M3 and A272 Spitfire Link, affecting journey times and road safety.

The Secretary of State for Transport has today (May 17) approved plans that will transform journeys around junction 9 of the M3. Picture courtesy of National Highways

National Highways will change the junction so that it has free-flowing links between the M3 and the A34 in both directions.

The junction will be widened, with two new bridges built to create a new gyratory, allowing the M3 to increase from three lanes to four as it passes under the junction.

The southbound slip road onto the M3 will be extended so traffic has more time to join the motorway and improve the safety of the junction with upgraded signs and gantries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walkers, cyclists and horse-riders will also benefit from the scheme with non-motorised routes connecting Kings Worthy and Winnall and Long Walk and Easton Lane.

National Highways’ senior project manager for the scheme, Tom Beasley, said: “We are delighted with today’s announcement that the DCO for the M3 junction 9 improvement has been granted. We look forward to commencing construction to start solving the issues at the junction.

“This represents years of working with local communities and key stakeholders to create the best possible solution. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the development of the project so far.

“We will continue to work closely with people to keep them informed and minimise disruption as we move into the construction phase.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Main construction works are due to begin in early in 2025 and will complete in around three years.

The new junction includes:

Changes so that it has free-flowing links between the M3 and the A34 in both directions.

Widening the junction by introducing a fourth lane to both sides of the M3 as it passes under a new gyratory.

Extending the southbound slip road onto the M3 so traffic has more time to join the motorway and improve the safety of the junction with upgraded signs and gantries.

Improving provision for walkers, cyclists and horse-riders with non-motorised routes connecting Kings Worthy and Winnall, and Long Walk and Easton Lane.

The proposals also include 2.8km of new cycling and walking provision, including four subways and a toucan crossing. The proposals also include 1.7 km of new bridleway. This will help improve connectivity between communities and improve the safety of all road users.

More information on the scheme can be found here.