Main A259 Road at Hastings now completely closed to traffic following torrential downpour

Part of the A259 trunk road, Old London Road is one of the main access points to Hastings for those headed to the Old Town and seafront.

The section that is closed is outside the petrol station. The road suffered some damage during storms at the weekend, with the surface starting to break up.

Police were in attendance as well as Highways engineers. More news as we get it.

Local resident Kevin Boorman took these pictures today.

1 . Old London Road closure Old London Road closure Photo: supplied

2 . Old London Road closure Old London Road closure Photo: supplied

3 . Old London Road closure Old London Road closure Photo: supplied