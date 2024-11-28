Main access road into Eastbourne hospital closed following water leak
The main access road off of the Kings Drive roundabout into Eastbourne DGH will be closed until further notice due to repairs being carried out following a water leak.
All traffic must now enter the site via our second access road into the hospital, which is further along Kings Drive, via a mini roundabout.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust added: “Our public car parks can still be accessed via this entrance. There is likely to be considerable congestion during this road closure, so please allow extra time when traveling to the hospital.
“The water company is on site and is working to make the repairs as quickly as possible.
“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”
