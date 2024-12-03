A main road in East Sussex is blocked following a collision this morning (Tuesday, December 3).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just after 7.20am today and involved two cars.

There are reports of heavy traffic and parts of the road being partially blocked.

The incident happened on the A26 in Crowborough.

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A26 Beacon Road both ways at Melfort Road.”

We will have more as we get it.