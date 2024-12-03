Main East Sussex road blocked following two-car collision

By Richard Gladstone
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 07:45 BST
A main road in East Sussex is blocked following a collision this morning (Tuesday, December 3).

According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just after 7.20am today and involved two cars.

There are reports of heavy traffic and parts of the road being partially blocked.

The incident happened on the A26 in Crowborough.

On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two cars involved on A26 Beacon Road both ways at Melfort Road.”

We will have more as we get it.

