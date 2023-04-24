Main entrance to Eastbourne District General Hospital to be closed for extended period

From Saturday, April 22 to Wednesday, May 3, the entrance will be closed to allow building works around the entrance area to be completed.

While the main entrance is closed, patients and visitors can access the hospital through the Outpatients entrance, which is located immediately to the right of the main entrance. This entrance will be open between 7am and 8pm; visitors coming to the hospital outside of this time should use the Emergency department entrance, which is located immediately to the left of the main entrance.

The building works also mean that there are some changes to where patients can be dropped off and collected; please ensure that you follow any signs and directions from our staff if you are dropping off or collecting people from the hospital. Services are unaffected, and the car park will remain open throughout the works.