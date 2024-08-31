Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A main road in West Sussex remains closed this morning (Saturday, August 31) following a collision during the night.

According to the AA’s traffic alert, the incident was first reported just before 1am this morning.

The road is shut to traffic as crash investigation work is under way.

The collision happened during the night near Haywards Heath.

The AA, on its traffic bulletin, said: “Road closed due to crash investigation work on A272 both ways from Fairfield Cottages to Wineham Lane. Ongoing since around 1am this morning.”

We will have more as we get it.