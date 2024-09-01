Main West Sussex road closed following collision, firefighters at scene
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a collision that has taken place on a main road in West Sussex this afternoon.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is warning motorists to avoid the area.
It added the road is likely to remain closed for ‘several hours’.
The incident happened in Petworth and is affecting a stretch of the A283.
On X (formerly Twitter), West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are currently in attendance at a road traffic collision on the A283 (London Road) Petworth, close to Petworth Nurseries.
“The road is likely to remain closed for several hours so please avoid the area and plan your route accordingly.”
