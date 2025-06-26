Major Chichester week-long road closure planned for early July

Drivers in Chichester are advised to prepare for temporary disruption as essential roadworks are scheduled to take place on Fishbourne Road East for one week.

From the 1st to the 7th of July, Fishbourne Road East will be closed to all traffic between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm daily while carriageway microsurfacing works are carried out.

The maintenance is aimed at improving road quality and prolonging the life of the carriageway.

During this period, an alternative route for vehicles will be clearly signposted to help ease the impact on local traffic.

The council has apologised for any inconvenience caused and encourages motorists to plan ahead to avoid delays.

Further information and updates can be found via one.network.