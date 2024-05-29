Major delays and cancellations for rail travel in Sussex after vehicle collides with bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major delays and cancellations for rail travel has taken place in Sussex after a vehicle collided with a bridge.

Southern Rail reported at 6.14am that all lines were blocked following the vehicle colliding with a bridge between Oxted and East Grinstead.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Trains have been stopped on all lines over the bridge, so your train won't be able to travel on this route at the moment.

“Network Rail will be sending engineers as quickly as possible to check the bridge for any damage.

“Trains that normally run between these stations will now be terminating and starting at Oxted until further notice

“This will affect Southern services between East Grinstead and East Croydon/ London Victoria (in both directions).