Major delays and queuing after multi-vehicle crash partially blocks road in Chichester

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA has reported that the incident occurred on the A27 eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

There is heavy congestion toward West Ashling, just before the roundabout, and the expected travel time is currently around 15 minutes, according to the AA.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AA has also reported severe delays of 32 minutes on the A27 eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

A road in Chichester has been partially blocked, creating major delays and queuing, following a multi-vehicle crash. Picture by Jon Rigby

The average speed of the traffic is five mph, according to the AA.