Major delays and queuing after multi-vehicle crash partially blocks road in Chichester

A road in Chichester has been partially blocked, creating major delays and queuing, following a multi-vehicle crash.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 6:51 pm

The AA has reported that the incident occurred on the A27 eastbound before A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

There is heavy congestion toward West Ashling, just before the roundabout, and the expected travel time is currently around 15 minutes, according to the AA.

The AA has also reported severe delays of 32 minutes on the A27 eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne roundabout).

The average speed of the traffic is five mph, according to the AA.

More as we get it.

