Major delays for rail users after barrier fault at level crossing in Sussex

Trains have been delayed this morning (June 19) following a fault with barriers at a level crossing in Sussex.

Southern Rail reported at 9.07am that a fault with the barriers at a level crossing in Polegate had caused delays, with trains having to run at a reduced speed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “A fault with barriers at a level crossing at Polegate means trains have to run at a reduced speed on all lines. As a result, trains running through this station may be delayed by up to 15 minutes.

“Disruption is expected until 11am

“Delays of between five and 15 minutes are possible in the Polegate area, affecting services travelling in both directions.

“You can travel using your normal route this morning, but it is advised allowing some extra time for your journey.