Major disruption and cancellations caused to rail travel after tree blocks line

A tree which has blocked the railway has caused major disruption and many cancellations to rail travel across Sussex this morning (Monday, December 9).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern Rail confirmed that a tree blocking the railway between Oxted and Hurst Green means all lines are currently closed.

Disruption is expected until 9am.

Southern services that run between Uckfield and London Bridge will be cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tree which has blocked the railway has caused major disruption and many cancellations to rail travel across Sussex this morning (Monday, December 9). Picture: Southern Rail

Southern services that run between East Grinstead and London Victoria will run between East Croydon and London Victoria only.

Thameslink services that run between East Grinstead and Bedford (via London Bridge, Blackfriars, Farringdon and St Pancras) will be cancelled or will run between Gatwick Airport and Bedford instead.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail added: “Please delay your journey until later today. If you do travel now then your journey will take much longer than usual - at least an extra 60 minutes - and you'll likely need to use an alternative route.

“Tickets will be accepted for no extra cost on the following:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Southern services on any reasonable route, including between Lewes, Haywards Heath, Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport, East Croydon and London.

“Thameslink on any reasonable route, including between Haywards Heath, Three Bridges, Gatwick Airport, East Croydon and London

“Southeastern between Tunbridge Wells and London.

“London Underground on any reasonable route between London Terminals.

“Brighton & Hove Buses on routes Regency 29, 29A, 29B, 29X between Brighton, Lewes, Uckfield, Buxted, Crowborough, Eridge, and Tunbridge Wells.

“London Buses on the following routes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“403 Between Croydon and Warlingham (for East Croydon and Sanderstead)

“412 Between Croydon and Purley (for East Croydon, Riddlesdown and connections at Purley)

“Metrobus on the following routes:

“400 between East Grinstead and Caterham for Three Bridges, Crawley, Gatwick Airport, Earlswood, Salfords, and Redhill

“291 between Crawley, Three Bridges, East Grinstead and Tunbridge Wells

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“281 between Crawley, Three Bridges, Dormans, East Grinstead and Lingfield

“270 between East Grinstead and Haywards Heath

“84 between East Grinstead, Three Bridges, and Crawley

“236 between Oxted, Edenbridge Town and East Grinstead

“410 between Oxted and Redhill

“409 between Lingfield and East Grinstead

“Compass Bus on the following routes:

“261 between Uckfield and East Grinstead

“31 / 31A / 31B between Uckfield and Haywards Heath”