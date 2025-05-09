Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People have been told to avoid travelling by train to or from London Victoria 'until further notice'.

A points failure was reported on Friday morning (May 9) between Clapham Junction and London Victoria. This is severely disrupting Gatwick Express and Southern services to and from London Victoria.

Network Rail was said to be investigating a ‘fault with a set of points’ in the Battersea Park area – affecting signalling to trains to and from London Victoria.

"Following a points failure between Clapham Junction and London Victoria all lines have reopened,” the latest update from National Rail read.

"As a services recovers, Gatwick Express and Southern services to / from London Victoria may still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 60 minutes.

“Major disruption is expected until 15:00.

“You should avoid travelling to or from London Victoria until further notice, as an extremely reduced and heavily delayed service is operating at this station.”

National Rail said the signalling issue has been fixed but ‘due to the delays and disruption it caused’ – including crew being out of place – severe delays remain ‘while staff gradually get services back up and running’.

The routes affected are Gatwick Express services between London Victoria and Brighton and all Southern routes to / from London Victoria.

National Rail added: “You should avoid travelling to or from London Victoria until further notice, as an extremely reduced and heavily delayed service is operating at this station. Most services have been suspended.

“Your journey is likely to take at least 60 minutes longer than usual, and you will need to use a combination of alternative trains and operators to reach your destination if you're travelling between London Victoria, East Croydon and Sutton (London).”

Southern Rail reported that this ‘additional ongoing incident’ came after a points failure at East Croydon. Services travelling through this station ‘may experience delays’.

Passengers have been told it will be quicker to use London Bridge as an alternative ‘for the time being’ – using any Southern or Thameslink service.

National Rail added: “Carefully check station information screens prior to boarding as changes are being made at short notice.”

The following services are suspended until further notice:

– Gatwick Express services will not run;

– London Victoria to Eastbourne services will not run;

– London Victoria to Dorking services will not run;

– London Victoria to London Bridge shuttles will not run;

The following services will run to an amended schedule , and will not operate to or from London Victoria:

– London Victoria to Ore services will run between East Croydon and Ore only;

– London Victoria to Littlehampton services will run between East Croydon and Littlehampton only;

– London Victoria to Bognor Regis/ Portsmouth services will be reduced to one hourly, and run as far as Clapham Junction only;

– London Victoria to Epsom Downs services will run to and from Clapham Junction only;

– London Victoria to West Croydon services will run to and from Balham only;

– London Victoria to Horsham services will be reduced to one hourly, and run between Epsom and Horsham only;

– London Victoria to East Grinstead services will run between Clapham Junction and East Grinstead only

Your ticket can be used at no additional cost with the following operators:

– Thameslink between between Brighton, Sutton (London), London Bridge and Blackfriars;

– London buses between Sutton, Croydon and London Victoria;

– London Trams between East Croydon and Mitcham Junction;

– London Underground across central London;

– Southeastern between Beckenham Junction and London Victoria;

– South Western Railway between Epsom, Wimbledon and London Waterloo.

National Rail added: “You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”