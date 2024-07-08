Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fault with a level crossing barrier in East Sussex is causing disruption to commuters this morning (Monday, July 8).

Rail users are unable to cross between platforms at Pevensey Bay railway stations due to the barriers being stuck down.

This also means the road is effectively closed, with motorists unable to access either side.

Southern Rail has advised rail users to travel in the opposite direction first, then get a train to their destination at the next station.

Disruption is expected until 4pm.

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “There is a problem with the barriers at Wallsend Level Crossing, next to Pevensey Bay Station.

“This means that the road is closed, and it will not be possible to cross between the platforms at either side of the station. The level crossing is usually the only way to do this, as there is no subway or footbridge at this station.

"If you are travelling from Pevensey Bay, and you are unable to reach the usual platform for your train, please take a train in the opposite direction first. You can then change at either Pevensey & Westham or Normans Bay, depending on your direction of travel.

“If you are travelling to Pevensey Bay, and you would usually need to use the level crossing to leave the station, you can instead continue to Pevensey & Westham or Normans Bay. You can then change for trains in the opposite direction, calling at the side of the station that you need.”

The fault is causing minor delays to train services running through the station, Southern Rail added. Train services here may be delayed up to 10 minutes or revised.

Staff are expected to be on site at about 2pm, the rail service said.