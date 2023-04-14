Major Eastbourne road blocked following collision
A major road in Eastbourne has been blocked due to a collision, according to an eye-witness.
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST
A resident said the two-vehicle collision happened in Lottbridge Drove by Morrisons at around midday today (Friday, April 14).
The collision is causing delays in both directions between Willingdon Drive and Mountfield Road, according to the AA.
Sussex Police said there were no injuries.
READ THIS: