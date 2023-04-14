Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
12 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
4 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
6 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
6 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected

Major Eastbourne road blocked following collision

A major road in Eastbourne has been blocked due to a collision, according to an eye-witness.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 14:24 BST

A resident said the two-vehicle collision happened in Lottbridge Drove by Morrisons at around midday today (Friday, April 14).

The collision is causing delays in both directions between Willingdon Drive and Mountfield Road, according to the AA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sussex Police said there were no injuries.

Most Popular
Collision in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. Image from Sussex News and PicturesCollision in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. Image from Sussex News and Pictures
Collision in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. Image from Sussex News and Pictures

READ THIS:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable dogs and puppies at Arundawn are looking for loving homes - including a Poodle, Cockapoo and an Italian Greyhound

ESK Eastbourne owner speaks of excitement about shop's future following closure uncertainty

Take a look inside this £6.5m mansion owned by Sussex comedian Spike Milligan set to become Kosovo's embassy

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Collision in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. Image from Sussex News and PicturesCollision in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. Image from Sussex News and Pictures
Collision in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. Image from Sussex News and Pictures
Related topics:DogsSussexMorrisonsSussex Police