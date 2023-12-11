A major road in Eastbourne is set to close for ‘essential’ repair works.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grove Road in Eastbourne will be closed overnight on Friday, December 15 as East Sussex Highways make essential repair works to the carriageway on the road.

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Highways said: “Balfour Beatty is working in partnership with East Sussex County Council to manage the highways service across East Sussex. As part of this, we will be carrying out targeted patch repairs on Grove Road, Eastbourne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Once completed, these works will help improve the condition of the road surface.

A major road in Eastbourne is set to close for ‘essential’ repair works. Picture: Megan Baker

"The team will be working between Ivy Terrace and York Road

"These works involve essential patching repair works to the carriageway.

“Grove Road will be closed to through traffic between 8pm and 6am on December 15.

“Traffic will be diverted via Southfields Road, Old Orchard Road, Saffrons Road and Meads Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are no plans for weekend working during these dates. If you need vehicle access, please discuss this with the team on site to see if this is possible. Please bear in mind there will be delays whilst the area is made safe, and your vehicle is escorted by site marshalls.

"If required, we will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works.