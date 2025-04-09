Major Hastings town centre roadworks completed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The work on the A259 in Denmark Place and the A2101 in Albert Road started on January 20 and was due to end on March 14.
East Sussex Highways said the work was carried out to provide junction and pedestrian improvements in the area.
The works were first delayed by two weeks and were supposed to finish on Friday, March 28.
They were then delayed again until work was finally completed on Wednesday (April 9).
East Sussex Highways said the roadworks were delayed due to ‘adverse weather earlier in the year and the discovery of reinforced concrete under the footway’.
The works caused chaos and delays for drivers since they started in January, with people saying the traffic lights took a long time to change and confusion being caused by two lanes converging into one.
East Sussex Highways said the roadworks included the removal of the old pedestrian islands on each approach to the junction, replacement of the traffic signals, installation of two new pedestrian islands, carriageway surfacing, high friction surfacing and road markings, drainage works and street lighting upgrades.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.