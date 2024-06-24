Existing plans for the bypass.

Construction of the Northern section of the Lyminster Bypass is progressing well, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council has said.

When finished, the road will link the already-built southern section to new, 1.1-mile carriageway running to the east of Lyminster and Wick villages.

It’s hoped the new section will boost the local economy by supporting the provision of 1,260 new homes and 700 new jobs in the region, help ease congestion by bypassing the railway crossing on the A284 Lyminster Road and provide north-south access from the A27, the county council has said.

The work has now reached another key stage with work needed to connect the existing A284 Lyminster Road with the new bypass. For the safety of the public and workforce, this will lead to the closure of the Lyminster Road from Monday 1 July to Saturday 6 July, from 8pm to 6am each day (subject to unforeseen circumstances, such as severe bad weather).

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We have chosen nighttime work to try to limit the overall disruption as much as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience. We would also ask people to please bear in mind the very significant long-term benefits this new bypass will bring to the area once complete.”

Traffic approaching from the southern side will be able to access as far as the Jackson Civil Engineering works compound over the railway line, while vehicles approaching from the north will have access just past the Brewhouse Project.

There will be a signed diversion route in place. Residents north of the closure who want to access Lyminster during closure times are asked to please use the A27 east towards Brighton, then exit for the A280 following the diversion signs until the A259 roundabout. They can then turn right and follow the A259 until the Wick Roundabout link with the A284.

Residents south of the closure, who want to access the A27, can head south on the A284 towards the Wick Roundabout, then left on to the A259 towards Worthing, then left on to the A280 until it joins the A27, where they can proceed east or west.