There is still time for people to have a say on major plans for the A27 between Worthing and Lancing.

The Offington roundabout on the A27 would be improved as part of the scheme

A six-week public consultation on National Highways’ plans to improve journeys for tens of thousands of drivers by upgrading key junctions was launched last month.

The proposals primarily focus on four key junctions: Offington Corner, Grove Lodge, Lyons Way and Busticle Lane, as well as local road improvements. They aim to improve journeys by reducing congestion and delays, providing benefits for the local and regional economy.

National Highways project manager Cat van Doorn said: “It’s been great to speak to so many people and we’re really pleased with the feedback we’ve had so far. There is plenty of time for people to find out more about our proposals. The plans are also available online, and people can submit feedback online or by post by March 19.”

All the plans are available on the scheme webpage: www.nationalhighways.co.uk/a27-worthing-and-lancing-improvements

Responses must be received by 11.59pm on Sunday, March 19 – responses received after that date may not be considered.

There are two consultation events coming up for people to attend. The first will see a consultation van in South Street Square, Worthing, from 11am to 3pm on Tuesday, March 7, and the second will be at the Charmandean Centre, in Forest Road, Worthing, from 1pm to 7pm on Wednesday, March 15.

In an earlier joint statement, Worthing MPs Sir Peter Bottomley and Tim Loughton cautioned the proposals would not provide ‘big bang’ solutions to the road’s long-term issues.

But they added: “The individual plans offer the prospect of some localised improvements to traffic flow. Crucially they are all doable and set to be funded and delivered in the next three years if approved. We therefore strongly urge all constituents to engage with the consultation to point out not just how these proposals are welcome or not or how they could work better, but also to scope out bigger and bolder solutions that would achieve real improvements in the longer term.”

National Highways said the options proposed were:-

1. Offington Corner and Grove Lodge roundabouts: access to Offington Corner roundabout will be widened and new traffic lights installed to control traffic flow and facilitate safe movement of pedestrians. Traffic that currently uses Goodwood Road will access the A27 using Offington Lane instead. Grove Lodge roundabout and accesses will be widened, with upgraded traffic lights and a new pedestrian crossing.

2. Offington Corner and Grove Lodge roundabouts, Lyons Way junction, and Upper Brighton Road: access to Offington Corner roundabout will be widened and new traffic lights installed to control traffic flow and facilitate safe movement of pedestrians. Traffic that currently uses Goodwood Road will access the A27 using Offington Lane instead. Upgraded traffic lights will be installed at Grove Lodge roundabout and re-phased to improve traffic flow. The eastbound A27 will be widened at Lyons Way, with a new westbound lane for those turning into Sompting Road. Sompting Road will be converted into a one-way northbound road. Access to the A27 from Hadley Avenue will be closed, with Sompting Road to be used instead. Upper Brighton Road will be converted into a one-way eastbound road.

