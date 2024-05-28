Major road closed near Uckfield: reports of two-vehicle crash in early hours of morning
The A22 near Uckfield is closed this morning (Tuesday, May 28), it has been reported.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to a crash. Two vehicles involved on A22 both ways from Little Horsted Roundabout to (Copwood roundabout).”
AA Traffic News said there is congestion on some routes through Uckfield, including the Lewes Road and the B2102 Bellfarm Road, as drivers divert away from the road closure.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment.
