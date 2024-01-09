Major road closes on A27 following collision in East Sussex
A major road on the A27 has closed following a ‘serious’ collision in East Sussex.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lewes Road in Falmer is closed following the single-vehicle incident which took place shortly before 3am, Sussex Police said.
The police force confirmed the road will remain closed ‘for some time’ in both directions to allow for forensics and recovery.
The closure is in effect both ways between B2123 The Drove (Falmer/Rottingdean Junction) and A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).
As a result, there are currently delays of up to 19 minutes and increasing on Brighton Road Eastbound in East Sussex. Westbound, there are delays of 16 minutes.