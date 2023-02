A major road has been left partially blocked and queuing traffic has been seen following a collision between Eastbourne and Bexhill, the AA has said.

The AA said it first received a report about the collision on the A259 by The Lamb Inn pub near Hooe at around 4.15pm today (Saturday, February 4).

An AA spokesperson added: “One of the cars has gone into the bush and the other has overturned. Police [are] directing traffic.”

Sussex Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been pictured by the incident.

Traffic news