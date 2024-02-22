Major road near Crawley closed after reports of crash involving two cars
There are reports that the B2036 is closed this evening (Thursday, February 22).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed and delays due to crash, two cars involved on B2036 Balcombe Road both ways from B2110 High Street to Whitley Hill. Road was closed at around 17:35 due to an accident near the Cowdray Arms Pub.”
The incident was reported at 5.20pm.