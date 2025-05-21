Southern Water has explained the work it has started in Angmering, which will continue until December.

Juna Home & Garden is among the businesses affected.

A Facebook post by the owner of the coffee shop – at Marsh House, The Square – reads: “Day one: Carnage already, cars everywhere.

Southern Water said it is ‘upgrading the sewer network’ in ‘connection with the new local housing development’ in Angmering. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"This is for at least six weeks. This is going to be damaging for both businesses and residents. Please try and support us in anyway possible and share this post to families and friends.”

Southern Water said it is ‘upgrading the sewer network’ in ‘connection with the new local housing development’.

In 2023 – during phase one of the works – the water company installed a new pipeline in Water Lane from Weavers Hill to ‘connect the new development’ at the Oval.

"We are now ready to upsize the existing sewer along Water Lane from the junction of Station Road to the junction of Weavers Hill,” a Southern Water spokesperson said.

“We’ll start work near the junction of Arundel Road and Station Road on Monday, May 19. We’ll then be working along Water Lane towards the junction of Weavers Hill for a period of about eight months.

“We’re sorry but we will need to close Water Lane during our works. There will be a rolling road closure in place so work can be done in stages to minimise inconvenience to the local community. There will be a diversion in place, details of which will be shared with you at the drop in and in our start on site letter.”

The company said residents will ‘always be able to access your properties/driveways’, but you ‘may have to follow the diversion route’ depending where on the road work is taking place.

"We’ll update you as the work progresses by door knock, or letter drop if you are not in,” an FAQs document added.

"Bin/recycling collections will be maintained.

“Depending where on the road we are working you may not be able to park on the road outside your property.

“Shops and businesses will be open as usual in the village. Some parking bays outside the parade of shops in the Square will be restricted during the first phase of our works.

“We will ensure signage is in place advising that local businesses are open as usual.”

The below dates were released by Southern Water but are for ‘indication only’ and ‘may be subject to change’.

– Phase 1a Arundel Road to Church Road (five weeks) from Monday, May 19 until Friday, June 20;

– Phase 1b Church Road to High Street (three weeks) from Monday, June 23 until Wednesday, July 9;

– Phase 2 High Street to Cumberland Crescent (eight weeks) from Thursday, July 10 until Monday, September 1;

– Phase 3 Cumberland Crescent to Weavers Hill (16 weeks) from Tuesday, September 2 until Friday, December 19.

Workers – from The Clancy Group – are carrying out the work. They will be on site Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 5.30pm but ‘any construction work won’t start until 8am’.

Southern Water added: “We do not intend to work at weekends or bank holidays although to finish to work on time we may need to.

"Sometimes we can experience delays due to unexpected issues that we may face. We could also experience delays due to significant weather.”

Arun District Council has issued a statement, in support of local traders.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to reassure everyone that Angmering is very much open for business.

"Despite the disruption caused while essential work is carried out by Southern Water, all shops and local businesses remain open so please continue to support your fantastic local traders – your custom means more now than ever.”

Angmering Parish Council, meanwhile, is assisting efforts to ‘improve the current signage’ around the village.

A spokesperson added: “We would like to reassure everyone that all businesses remain open as usual. We will continue to share any updates as they become available.”

Southern Water held a drop-in community event in April and ‘more than 3,000 customer letters’ were sent out. A spokesperson for the company said the works ‘impactful but necessary’.