Major route to Chichester partially blocked: stalled vehicle reported on A29

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 17:57 GMT
There are reports of a stalled vehicle on the A29 in West Sussex this evening (Tuesday, November 19).

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to stalled vehicle on A29 Southbound from The Squire and Horse Pub to A284 London Road (Whiteways Lodge Roundabout).”

