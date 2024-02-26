At 3.57am Southern Rail reported that no trains are running throughout the county due to the fault.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Southern Rail said: “Due to a major signalling fault across the whole Southern Network, no trains will be running until further notice.

“Do not travel on any Southern route until further notice.

"We are currently monitoring the situation and will provide updates as soon as possible.

“If you are currently travelling, please listen to on-board or station announcements.

“If you are not yet travelling, please do not attempt to travel until further notice.”

In a update on X, formally known as Twitter, Southern added: "Network Rail are making their way across our network to rectify this fault.

"Services between Littlehampton and London Victoria will not run.

“Services between Redhill and Tonbridge will not run.

“Services between Eastbourne and London Victoria will call additionally at Three Bridges.

"We are currently working with a points failure at Haywards Heath and in the Hove area.

“There will be no services between Littlehampton and Victoria.

“Services between Brighton and Chichester are heavily disrupted.

“Services between Eastbourne and Victoria will call additionally at Three Bridges.

“There will no Gatwick Express services operating at all this morning.

“Services between Littlehampton and London Victoria will also not operate this morning until further notice.

“If you are travelling on this route you will need to travel via Horsham or use Stagecoach 700 buses to travel to Brighton for alternative services from there. Please note services to and from Brighton are expected to be extremely busy this morning.”

Thameslink services are also being affected by the disruption.

A spokesperson for the operator said: “Services between Cambridge and Brighton will not run. If you are travelling on this route please use alternative Great Northern services between Cambridge and London and alternative Thameslink services between London and Brighton

“There is a reduced service at Preston Park, Hassocks, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath towards Gatwick Airport. Services through these stations are expected to be extremely busy so please allow an extra 30 minutes to complete your journey.

“Disruption is expected until 12pm.”

