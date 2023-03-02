Southern Rail have warned passengers of ‘heavy disruption’ as delays and cancellations continue to carry after a person was hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport this afternoon (Thursday, March 2).

In a statement Southern Rail said: “Heavy disruption is still expected follow the earlier incident.

“Please continue to check journey planners and delay travelling where possible.

“If you do travel, we expect your journey to be significantly delayed.

“Previous ticket acceptance will remain in place at this time.”

In an update at 4.14pm Southern Rail posted that all lines had bee reopened following the incident.

Southern Rail posted: “East Croydon and Gatwick all lines have now reopened, due to the disruption services will take some time to recover

“We recommend you delay travelling until later If you do need to travel, expect delays of up to 30 minutes.”

If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to.