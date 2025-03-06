Major Sussex road closures set to cause disruption on A27 and A259

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 6th Mar 2025, 18:11 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

There are overnight road closures that take effect from 8pm on Thursday 6th March, until 6am on Friday.

Essential roadworks will impact key routes, leading to delays and diversions.

The A21 will be closed in both directions between John's Cross roundabout and the A28 Westfield Lane junction at Hastings North. The A259 will also be shut both ways between Hastings East and Rye.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the A27, the eastbound carriageway will be closed between Holmbush, Shoreham, and the Hangleton Link Road and A293 junction at Southwick Tunnel.

Major Sussex road closures set to cause disruption – plan ahead.Major Sussex road closures set to cause disruption – plan ahead.
Major Sussex road closures set to cause disruption – plan ahead.

The A23 northbound exit slip road at the Hickstead A2300 junction will be closed, while the A23 southbound entry slip road at Dale Hill, Pyecombe, will also be affected.

The A27 westbound entry slip road at Clapham, West Worthing, will be closed. At Gatwick Airport, the A23 will be closed between the North Terminal

roundabout and the South Terminal roundabout.

Drivers are urged to plan, seek alternative routes where possible and check for live traffic updates to avoid delays.

Related topics:A27A259SussexA23Rye

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice