Major Sussex road closures set to cause disruption on A27 and A259
Essential roadworks will impact key routes, leading to delays and diversions.
The A21 will be closed in both directions between John's Cross roundabout and the A28 Westfield Lane junction at Hastings North. The A259 will also be shut both ways between Hastings East and Rye.
On the A27, the eastbound carriageway will be closed between Holmbush, Shoreham, and the Hangleton Link Road and A293 junction at Southwick Tunnel.
The A23 northbound exit slip road at the Hickstead A2300 junction will be closed, while the A23 southbound entry slip road at Dale Hill, Pyecombe, will also be affected.
The A27 westbound entry slip road at Clapham, West Worthing, will be closed. At Gatwick Airport, the A23 will be closed between the North Terminal
roundabout and the South Terminal roundabout.
Drivers are urged to plan, seek alternative routes where possible and check for live traffic updates to avoid delays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.