Major Sussex road has speed limit reduced to improve safety at accident blackspot
West Sussex County Council has made a permanent order to reduce the speed limit on the A280 Long Furlong, north of Worthing, to 40mph from a point 30m west of the A24 Findon Roundabout, westwards and southwards to a point 250m south of its junction with Tolmare Farm Road.
The recently-installed 40mph speed limit signs will be enacted on Monday, April 21.
The council said the move came following an application from local residents, requesting a reduction in the speed limit for the eastern section of Long Furlong due to the changes in elevation and sharp bends on this length of road.
Concerns were raised about the number of road traffic accidents on the road in recent years.
The council said new speed limit reflected the nature of this length of road and would improve safety.
The speed limit covers the area around Findon Cricket Club.
Major accidents in recent years have included a two-vehicle collision which closed Long Furlong on March 23, 2025, and a fatal collision involving a lorry and car on September 9, 2024.
