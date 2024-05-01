Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Long, chairman of Warbleton Parish council, said the protest starts at 9.30am on Wednesday, May 8, on the B2096 Between Three Cups and Punnets Town.

He said protesters want to highlight the ‘unsuitable diversion routes’ planned for the works and the ‘unacceptable risks’ to road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Long said: “This area is to have 6km of new water pipe installed mainly along the B2096 Battle road.”

Andy Long, chairman of Warbleton Parish council, said Marklye Lane, Heathfield, is one of the diversion routes that is 'unsuitable' for HGVs. Photo: Google Street View

South East Water’s website said work is expected to start on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, lasting until the end of September 2025. They said work will take place within: B2096 (Battle Road) from the junction with the A265 Burwash Road and Three Cups Corner; Halley Road between the B2096 junction and the property ‘Willow End’; School Hill between the B2096 junction and Old Heathfield Road; Old Heathfield Road; and Middle Lane between Three Cups Corner and Pleydells Cottages. South East Water said the £5.6 million investment aims to install about 7.1km of new water main between Three Cups Corner and Heathfield to improve water quality. Visit southeastwater.co.uk/punnettstown.

Councillor Long said: “It is acknowledged that the main water pipe has to be replaced as the water quality, pressure and reliability is just awful.” But he said ‘serious issues have arisen’.

He said the C16 (Middle Lane) is an HGV route and if this closes for six months (starting May 7) it will send all traffic down the C15 (Marklye Lane) and Rookery Lane. He said: “Neither lane can safely take large HGV traffic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South East Water said B2096 Battle Road is one of the roads where water main work will be carried out from May 2024 to September 2025. Photo: Google Street View

Councillor Long said he has repeatedly asked East Sussex Highways to trim trees and hedges lining the diversion routes but said this has not been done. He said businesses that require HGVs need to use these proposed routes and said trees are so low in some places that HGVs cannot fit under them. He is worried HGV drivers might need to drive into the centre of the road to avoid branches, which could be dangerous.

At the April 29 meeting of Heathfield and Waldron Parish council with South East Water he asked that the Middle Lane works are delayed until the overhanging trees can be cut.

A message on South East Water’s website said: “We understand the impact this work will have to traffic in the area due to the nature of the B2096 (Battle Road), so we have planned this work to minimise disruption as much as possible. Our team will be working extended hours Monday to Friday, from 7am to 7pm, and from 8am to 4pm on Saturdays to support completion of the works as quickly as possible. There may be some night work required for network connections. Access for residents and businesses will be maintained at all times.”

South East Water said the new water main will be laid in stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “For the safety of pedestrians, motorists and our workforce, we will need to undertake the works in the B2096 (Cade St/Battle Road) using a combination of temporary traffic lights and road closures throughout the duration of the project.”