Trains came to a stand on a key route in West Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, June 29) – this is why.

Southern Rail reported at 2.20pm that train were at a stand between Worthing and Angmering because there of an ‘obstruction on the track’.

"The line towards Barnham, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth and Southampton is blocked,” a social media statement read.

"Engineers are on site to clear the obstruction and open the line. But at the moment, trains are at a stand.

Southern Rail. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“Trains from Brighton to Chichester, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth and Southampton as well as trains from London Victoria to Littlehampton, will pick up delays in this area.”

Southern Rail told passengers that journeys would take ‘30 minutes longer then usual’ when in this area, adding: “Please allow extra time to complete your journey.”

The power to the track was turned off so the obstruction could be removed.

People were told to use an alternative route to ‘complete your journey’. Tickets were being accepted on the below services at no extra cost:

– Stagecoach 700 (Brighton to Littlehampton);

– Brighton & Hove Buses (Brighton to Shoreham-By-Sea)

Passengers travelling from Barnham/Littlehampton/Bognor to London, were advised to use South Western Railway between Portsmouth/Southampton and Clapham Junction at no extra cost.

In an update shortly after 3pm, Southern Rail said: “The obstruction has been cleared and the line is open. Trains in this area are on the move once more.

“Some trains that were affected, and others heading towards Worthing are subject to delays whilst we work to get trains and their crew back on schedule.

“Please continue to allow extra time to travel and plan your journey ahead.”