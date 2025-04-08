Major West Sussex road open again following fuel spill that led to emergency resurfacing

There was a collision on Monday, April 7, which caused the spillage, National Highways has confirmed.

This led to the A23 in West Sussex being shut on the northbound side from the A281 near Pyecombe and the B2117 near Muddleswood for emergency resurfacing.

The AA’s route planner service said the first incident was reported just after 3pm on Monday.

Posting on X at 2.53pm on Tuesday, a National Highways spokesperson said: “A23 West Sussex remains closed northbound between the A281 near Pyecombe and the B2117 near Muddleswood for emergency resurfacing following a fuel spillage from a collision yesterday. The carriageway is expected to remain closed for several hours.”

But at 7.42pm National Highways: South-East said: “The A23 West Sussex has re-opened northbound between the A281 near Pyecombe and the B2117 near Muddleswood following emergency resurfacing works. Thank you for your patience, please have a safe onward journey.”

