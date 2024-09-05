The council has revealed how it intends to ‘minimise disruption’ as long-term roadworks get underway in West Sussex.

Work to ‘improve the junction’ of the A280 and Water Lane on the Angmering bypass is being carried out until April 2025.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson explained: “The right-hand lane turn is being replaced with a roundabout and will tie into a new right hand turn lane with carriageway widening on Water Lane.

"The road will also be resurfaced in the immediate area. These works are being carried out by the developer, Cala Homes – planning reference: A/40/18/OUT.

Eight-month roadworks have begun on the A280 Angmering bypass in West Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Throughout this period, there will be a speed restriction in place for the safety of the contractor’s work force and to narrow lanes to maintain two-way traffic during construction.

"Some short-term road closures will be required throughout the build programme.

"To minimise disruption, the necessary road closures will be carried out overnight between 8pm to 6am, with clearly signposted diversions and access maintained for residents, pedestrians, and emergency services.”

A temporary 40mph speed limit is now in place on Angmering Bypass to Arundel Road – lasting until April 26, 2025.

According to a roadworks notice on one.network, Breheny Civil Engineering is undertaking signed roundabout construction works on the A280 at the junction with Water Lane – and delays are ‘likely’.

Northbound and southbound traffic will be affected with the new 40mph speed limit in place ‘all the time’

After the news was reported by Sussex World, our readers have been having a say on social media.

Daniel John wrote: “I moved down here last summer from up north. I'm moving away from the coast again ASAP as the traffic is unbelievable in every direction."

Richard Chase commented: “That junction is a death trap, I’m glad they are doing something about it. Eight months seems a lot though.”

Benj Webb said: “So it's no longer a bypass. What is the point in putting in roads to get people around built up areas only to throw in traffic lights and roundabouts?

"Overall a waste of time and money, much like Lyminster and Chichester Bypass that doesn't work and is always gridlocked.”

For more information, and to see the diversion route, please visit: https://one.network/?tm=139607037