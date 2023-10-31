A major road in Worthing has been closed this afternoon (Tuesday, October 31).

According to AA Traffic News, flooding has forced the closure of A27 Warren Road, both ways from A24 Broadwater Street West (Grove Lodge Roundabout) to A24 Findon Road (Offington Corner).

It comes after a number of areas in the UK faced heavy flooding over the weekend – but there hasn’t been a great deal of rain today.

Ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciarán, the Met Office has issued a yellow rain and wind warning for Sussex on Wednesday and this will be raised to an amber warning on Thursday.

Sussex traffic news. Photo: Stock image / Sussex World

“Travel disruption is possible from a combination of heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday morning,” a spokesperson said.

“Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely and damage to trees is also possible.

“Spray and flooding on roads [will] probably make journey times longer. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves.”

Weather experts said ‘very strong winds’ associated with Storm Ciarán ‘may disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage’ on Thursday.

A Met Office warning read: “Flying debris could result in a danger to life. Damage to buildings and homes is possible, with roofs blown off and power lines and trees brought down.

“Roads, bridges and railway lines may close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.

“Power cuts could occur and affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.