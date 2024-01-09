Sussex Police have confirmed that a 24-year-old man from Seaford has died in a single-vehicle collision on the A27.

Police said a grey BMW 320i was travelling eastbound when the crash happened between Falmer and Lewes at about 3am on Tuesday, January 9.

Police said the man was pronounced deceased.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to the scene and the road was closed in both directions for several hours to allow for recovery and forensics investigations, but has since fully reopened. The public are thanked for their patience and understanding.

“Two male passengers in the vehicle, aged 24 and 19, and both from Seaford, were taken to hospital with serious and minor injuries respectively. The cause of the collision is under investigation and anyone with any information is urged to email [email protected] quoting Op Romsley.”

Police said officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle in the area at around 3am or anyone who captured relevant footage.

1 . A27 Sussex Police said part of the A27 was closed for several hours on Tuesday, January 9, after a man died in a crash between Falmer and Lewes Photo: Eddie Mitchell

