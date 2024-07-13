Several fire engines were sent to the incident, which took place at around 11.45pm.

The road was closed off as the investigation took place.

The incident took place in London Road in Bognor Regis.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a single vehicle collision in London Road, Bognor, at about 11.30pm on Friday, July 12.

“It happened near the Edward Bryant School. A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV, doorbell, or dashcam footage of the incident or vehicles in the area at the time are asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting serial 1508 of 12/07.”

1 . Bognor incident 4.jpg Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Bognor incident 7.jpg Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Bognor incident 5.jpg Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures