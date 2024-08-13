Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A motorcyclist died in a collision involving a lorry yesterday (Monday, August 12) in East Sussex, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed, Sussex Police said.

A police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a fatal collision near Camber in East Sussex.

“Emergency services responded to the collision involving a lorry and a motorcycle in Jury’s Gap Road, east of Camber, shortly after 12.20pm on Monday, August 12.

Police accident sign

“The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man, from Hythe, Kent, was tragically pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

“The lorry driver, a 46-year-old man from Romney Marsh, Kent, was not injured.

“The road was closed while officers carried out initial investigation work at the scene, but it has now reopened.

“Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information such as CCTV footage, mobile phone footage, or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.

“Anyone with information about the collision is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by email to [email protected] quoting Operation Rutherford.”