Man charged following East Sussex collision that left teen with ‘life-changing injuries’, say police
Police said that a motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Eastbourne Road, near Middle Farm, on December 15, 2024.
Police said the teenage motorcyclist was taken to hospital.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, 68-year-old Christopher Rose, of Horsewalk, Wartling, was interviewed under caution on April 2. On August 21, Rose was charged with causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving, and with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on September 18.
“If you have any information to report, you can do this by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 824 of 15/12.”