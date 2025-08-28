Man charged following East Sussex collision that left teen with ‘life-changing injuries’, say police

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 18:18 BST
Sussex Police have announced that charges have been authorised following a collision that left a teenager with ‘life-changing injuries’ in Firle.

Police said that a motorcyclist was involved in a collision with a vehicle in Eastbourne Road, near Middle Farm, on December 15, 2024.

Most Popular

Police said the teenage motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following enquiries, 68-year-old Christopher Rose, of Horsewalk, Wartling, was interviewed under caution on April 2. On August 21, Rose was charged with causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving, and with causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on September 18.

“If you have any information to report, you can do this by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 824 of 15/12.”

Related topics:Sussex PolicePolice
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice