Man dies and child taken to hospital in Sussex road collision

A man has died and a child has been taken to hospital in a road collision in Sussex earlier today.

Police had put out witness appeals earlier on today to the collision at the Tushmore roundabout on Crawley Avenue, Crawley.

Now, Sussex Police said: "Emergency services were called around 8.30am on Thursday (1 November) to a serious collision at the Tushmore roundabout on Crawley Avenue.



"The collision involved a car, a pedestrian and a cyclist. The red Fiat 500 car collided with a man pedestrian and a child on a bike. The pedestrian died at the scene. The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries."



Sergeant Dan Eaton said: "This was a busy time of the morning and we are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to please get in touch. Anyone with information is asked to please contact us."

If you have any information about the collision please contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Rosslare."