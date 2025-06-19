Photos showed a heavily damaged wall at the Hotham Way junction of Bognor High Street on Wednesday night (June 18)

This was reportedly the aftermath of a collision involving a van around 11pm.

An eye-witness reported that an air ambulance landed at the scene.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed it was called to reports of a road traffic collision on the B2259, Upper Bognor Road, at 10.50pm.

A spokesperson added: “Crews attended, assessed, and treated one patient on scene before taking them to St Richards Hospital for further medical treatment.”

A crew from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 10.53pm to reports of a road traffic collision by the South East Coast Ambulance Service at Hotham Way in Bognor Regis.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene. Upon arrival, no persons were found to be trapped, and firefighters provided scene safety. The last crew left the scene at 12.41am.”

1 . Late-night Bognor incident Photos showed a heavily damaged wall after the collision on Upper Bognor Road Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

