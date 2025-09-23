A man has been hospitalised following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Eastbourne.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, September 23, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The driver of the motorbike, a man in his 70s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The road remains closed in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA reported that the collision took place on Tuesday, September 23, involving a car and a motorcycle on the B2103 Beachy Head Road both ways between A259 East Dean Road and Upper Dukes Drive.

"Officers are investigating and ask witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage of vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.

"Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing: [email protected] and quote reference Op Argos.”

East Sussex Highways confirmed that Beachy Head Road was closed due to the incident as well as oil being present on the carriageway

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways added: “The road will remain closed at this time and will reopen when it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”