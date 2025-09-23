Man hospitalised following collision between car and motorbike in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 16:14 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 17:41 BST
A man has been hospitalised following a collision between a car and a motorbike in Eastbourne.

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and a motorbike on the Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, September 23, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The driver of the motorbike, a man in his 70s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The road remains closed in both directions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The AA reported that the collision took place on Tuesday, September 23, involving a car and a motorcycle on the B2103 Beachy Head Road both ways between A259 East Dean Road and Upper Dukes Drive.placeholder image
The AA reported that the collision took place on Tuesday, September 23, involving a car and a motorcycle on the B2103 Beachy Head Road both ways between A259 East Dean Road and Upper Dukes Drive.

"Officers are investigating and ask witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage of vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.

"Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by emailing: [email protected] and quote reference Op Argos.”

East Sussex Highways confirmed that Beachy Head Road was closed due to the incident as well as oil being present on the carriageway

A spokesperson for East Sussex Highways added: “The road will remain closed at this time and will reopen when it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesSussex PoliceCCTV
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice