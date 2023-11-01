A man was taken to hospital after a car ended up on its roof in a collision in St Leonards.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Church Road on Monday night (October 30).

Part of the road was also closed off following the collision.

Police also attended the incident, which saw a car end up on its roof after colliding with three parked vehicles, according to reports.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called on October 30 at 8.26pm to an overturned car on Church Road, St Leonards. Crews from Hastings The Ridge and Bohemia Road were in attendance.

“One person required medical assistance and was handed over to the care of the ambulance service.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received reports of an incident involving a white Nissan Juke which had hit three parked vehicles in Church Road, St Leonards, at about 8.30pm on Monday, October 30.”

They said a 59-year-old man was being treated in hospital. They added: “Officers would like to thank the public for their assistance at the scene of the incident.

“Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage is asked to report online or via 101, quoting 1226 of 30/10.”

