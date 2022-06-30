Man left with ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries following Bexhill collision

A man suffered ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries following a collision in Bexhill yesterday (Wednesday, June 29).

By Richard Gladstone
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 9:54 am

Emergency services said the man was cut free from his car by firefighters after the incident happened in West Parade, near the De La Warr Pavilion.

The collision involved one vehicle and a parked car, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 9am, we were called to attend a road traffic collision outside the De La Warr Pavilion.

The scene of the collision. Picture by Juliette Wills

"Firefighters from Bexhill and Hastings attended. The collision involved two vehicles and one person was released from their vehicle by firefighters and handed over in to the care of SECamb.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a collision between a car and a parked car on West Parade in Bexhill, at around 8.55am on Wednesday.

"A man who was driving the car has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

"Anyone with information can email [email protected], quoting serial 299 of 29/06.”

Southern trains disrupted due to signalling system fault between Eastbourne and Hastings

St Leonards man jailed after sniffer dog finds 32 grams of cocaine under kitchen unit

Man found unconscious in Hastings town centre following assault

BexhillHastingsEmergency servicesPoliceDe La Warr Pavilion