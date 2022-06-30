Man left with ‘potentially life-changing’ injuries following Bexhill collision

Emergency services said the man was cut free from his car by firefighters after the incident happened in West Parade, near the De La Warr Pavilion.

The collision involved one vehicle and a parked car, police said.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 9am, we were called to attend a road traffic collision outside the De La Warr Pavilion.

The scene of the collision. Picture by Juliette Wills

"Firefighters from Bexhill and Hastings attended. The collision involved two vehicles and one person was released from their vehicle by firefighters and handed over in to the care of SECamb.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a collision between a car and a parked car on West Parade in Bexhill, at around 8.55am on Wednesday.

"A man who was driving the car has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.