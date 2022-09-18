Man seriously injured following Angmering collision

Police said emergency services attended the incident, which involved a car and a motorbike, at around 4.15pm on the road near the junction with Water Lane.

One man was later arrested on suspicion of drug driving, police added.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was closed to traffic as emergency services attended the scene of the collision.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.