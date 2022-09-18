Man seriously injured following Angmering collision
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on the A280 in Angmering yesterday afternoon (Saturday, September 17).
Police said emergency services attended the incident, which involved a car and a motorbike, at around 4.15pm on the road near the junction with Water Lane.
One man was later arrested on suspicion of drug driving, police added.
The road was closed to traffic as emergency services attended the scene of the collision.
Most Popular
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.
“A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
“The road was closed temporarily to allow emergency services to respond to the collision and for the vehicles involved to be recovered. It has since reopened.”