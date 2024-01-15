Man suffers 'life-threatening' injuries following collision near Bexhill
Sussex Police said the incident took place on Saturday, January 13 in Ninfield at around 11.40am, which involved a silver Peugeot 107 hitting a tree.
A police spokesperson said: “The driver, a 20-year-old man, was the sole person involved in the collision. He was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains.
“Officers are now appealing for witnesses to establish the cause of the incident.
“If you have any information, dashcam footage, or witnessed the collision, you are urged to contact [email protected] quoting Operation Kempton.”