Man taken to hospital following crash between lorry and motorcycle in East Sussex

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a lorry and a motorcycle in East Sussex.

The collision took place on The Broyle, Ringmer on Wednesday, July 17.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and lorry on The Broyle, Ringmer at around 4.40pm on Wednesday (17 July).

“A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”