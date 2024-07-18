Man taken to hospital following crash between lorry and motorcycle in East Sussex
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash between a lorry and a motorcycle in East Sussex.
The collision took place on The Broyle, Ringmer on Wednesday, July 17.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and lorry on The Broyle, Ringmer at around 4.40pm on Wednesday (17 July).
“A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
