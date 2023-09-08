Man taken to hospital with ‘life changing injuries’ following crash in Eastbourne

A man was taken to hospital following ‘life-changing injuries’ following a crash on an Eastbourne road late last night.

Sussex Police were carrying out investigation work after a serious car crash at around 8pm last night (September 7) on Beachy Head Road, Beachy Head, near Eastbourne.

Emergency services were at the scene including firefighters and the air ambulance car.

The road was closed both ways between Warren Hill, Eastbourne, and Birling Gap.

It remained closed until at least 4am today (September 8), but has since reopened.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to cliffs near Eastbourne at around 8pm on Thursday (7 September) due to concerns for a man’s welfare.

“Officers attended and located a man in a vehicle, who drove away from the scene when they tried to engage with him.

“The vehicle left the carriageway in nearby Beachy Head Road and the driver, a man in his 60s, suffered life-changing injuries.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment by the ambulance service.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the situation.”

